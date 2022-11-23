CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Delhi: Man Held for Killing Parents, Sister & Grandmother over Being Scolded on Drug Addiction
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Man Held for Killing Parents, Sister & Grandmother over Being Scolded on Drug Addiction

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 08:18 IST

Delhi, India

The accused, a drug addict, was arrested on Tuesday.(Representational/File)

The accused, a drug addict, was arrested on Tuesday.(Representational/File)

Angered on being scolded for his drug addiction, the accused, identified as Keshav (25), murdered his two sisters, father and grandmother, police said

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father, mother sister and grandmother in Delhi’s Palam area for being stopped by his family members to take drugs.

Four members of the family — his father, mother, sister and grandmother — were found lying in a pool of blood. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (42), his wife Darshan Saini (40), mother Deewano Devi (75) and daughter Urvashi (22).

The accused, a drug addict, has been identified as Keshav and was arrested on Tuesday, police said. Angered on being scolded for his drug addiction, the accused murdered his parents, sister and grandmother, police added.

More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 23, 2022, 07:52 IST
last updated:November 23, 2022, 08:18 IST