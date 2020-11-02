Delhi Man Held For Posing As Police Officer, Issuing Fake COVID Norm Violation Challans

New Delhi, Nov 1: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Delhi Police officer and issuing fake ‘challans’ to people by accusing them of violating COVID-19 norms, police said on Sunday. Upender Singh, a resident of Swaroop Nagar, was arrested following an investigation based on information given by a security guard of a housing society in Ashok Nagar, they said.

On late Thursday night, Singh along with his friend came to the housing society in a car and started taking details of residents. He also took money from some by accusing them of violating COVID-19 norms, a police officer said. The guard got suspicions when he asked Singh to give his rank and name. The accused, however, left the spot in the car, when he was further questioned, the officer said. Based on details given by the guard and the investigation, Singh was arrested and a fake police uniform was also seized, police said.

“During interrogation, the accused said that he had applied for the civil defence and that he is not an officer of the Delhi Police. He said that due to the poor financial condition of his family, he got involved in extorting money from people by impersonating as a Delhi Police officer,” the officer said, adding that Singh had bought the uniform from Mukharjee Nagar. The Delhi Police fines those who violate COVID-19 norms and he took advantage of the situation to “extort” money, the officer said.

The police have recovered Rs 1,000 which he had taken as fines on fake ‘challans’ from two persons.

