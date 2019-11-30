Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Man Held for Rape, Murder of 55-year-old Tea Shop Owner

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage based on which the suspect was picked up from a nearby area. Sources said that the accused forced himself on the woman before strangling her.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Delhi Man Held for Rape, Murder of 55-year-old Tea Shop Owner
Representative image.

New Delhi: One person has been arrested for allegedly strangulating to death a 55-year-old woman who owned and lived in a tea shop in North Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

It is suspected that the victim was first raped and then killed by the man who lives in the same locality, police said.

On Saturday morning, a customer went to have tea at the shop and found the woman lying on the floor, following which he raised an alarm.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The deceased lived alone in her small tea shop.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage based on which the suspect was picked up from a nearby area.

Sources said that the accused forced himself on the woman before strangling her.

The body has been sent for post mortem examination and the autopsy report is awaited to confirm sexual assault, police added.

