English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Man Involved in Eight Robbery Cases Arrested with 21 Mobile Phones
A country-made pistol with one live cartridge, a stolen motorcycle and 21 mobile phones have been seized from Faizal Ali (19).
Photo for representation only.
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said they have arrested a man involved in eight cases of robbery from Govindpuri area.
A country-made pistol with one live cartridge, a stolen motorcycle and 21 mobile phones have been seized from Faizal Ali (19), police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east district) Chinmoy Biswal said Ali, a school-drop, was arrested on Tuesday. He used to escape on the motorcycle after committing crimes.
Ali was previously arrested when he was a juvenile and was sent to an observation home. After his release from the home, he again started committing crimes, the DCP said.
Ali used to target people in dark, secluded streets, he said. Police said Ali used to sell snatched mobile phones to a person he has identified as Sunny.
Also Watch
A country-made pistol with one live cartridge, a stolen motorcycle and 21 mobile phones have been seized from Faizal Ali (19), police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east district) Chinmoy Biswal said Ali, a school-drop, was arrested on Tuesday. He used to escape on the motorcycle after committing crimes.
Ali was previously arrested when he was a juvenile and was sent to an observation home. After his release from the home, he again started committing crimes, the DCP said.
Ali used to target people in dark, secluded streets, he said. Police said Ali used to sell snatched mobile phones to a person he has identified as Sunny.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Muslim' Meal on Air India to Protect Hindus From 'Halal'
- Fakhar Zaman Continues to Break Records After Becoming 1st Pakistan Batsman to Score ODI Double Ton
- Juhi Parmar Hits Back at Former Husband Sachin Shroff, Read the Full Letter Here
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Anil Kapoor, Rhea and Herself; See Pic
- 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with ABS Launched in India for Rs 2.98 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...