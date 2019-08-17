Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Delhi Man Jumps in Front of Speeding Train at Tagore Garden Metro Station, Dies

Around 11 pm on Friday night, the Raja Garden Metro police station received a call informing them about a body lying between the tracks and the platform at Tagore Garden Metro Station, police said.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Jumps in Front of Speeding Train at Tagore Garden Metro Station, Dies
Image for representation only.
Loading...

New Delhi: A man committed suicide by jumping before a speeding train at Delhi's Tagore Garden Metro station, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, around 11 p.m. on Friday night, the Raja Garden Metro police station received a call informing them about a body lying between the tracks and the platform at Tagore Garden Metro Station.

"A team rushed to the spot and found the body of a person identified as Rahul, a resident of Najafgarh, lying between the lines. CCTV footage revealed that he had committed suicide by jumping before the metro train. We have sent the body to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay mortuary for post-mortem," said a senior police officer.

The police have also initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram