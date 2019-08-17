Delhi Man Jumps in Front of Speeding Train at Tagore Garden Metro Station, Dies
Around 11 pm on Friday night, the Raja Garden Metro police station received a call informing them about a body lying between the tracks and the platform at Tagore Garden Metro Station, police said.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A man committed suicide by jumping before a speeding train at Delhi's Tagore Garden Metro station, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, around 11 p.m. on Friday night, the Raja Garden Metro police station received a call informing them about a body lying between the tracks and the platform at Tagore Garden Metro Station.
"A team rushed to the spot and found the body of a person identified as Rahul, a resident of Najafgarh, lying between the lines. CCTV footage revealed that he had committed suicide by jumping before the metro train. We have sent the body to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay mortuary for post-mortem," said a senior police officer.
The police have also initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).
