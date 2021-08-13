Delhi: Man Killed, 2 Grievously Injured at Construction Site in American Embassy

A 32-year-old man was killed and two other workers were grievously injured at a construction site inside the American embassy in New Delhi on Friday, police said.

The Chankyapuri police station received a PCR call at 1:35 pm about three persons getting injured at the construction site. Kanchan was declared brought dead in Primus hospital while Mukesh (33) and Babulal (32) are undergoing treatment. All the workers are native of Dausa, Rajasthan.

Further inquiry is being conducted.

