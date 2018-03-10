English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Killed After Cousin Accidentally Fires Pistol While Clicking Selfie
The incident took place on Thursday when the deceased, identified as Prashant Chauhan, had gone to his uncle's house in Sarita Vihar.
Image for representation only. (Image: News18.com)
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was killed after his cousin accidentally fired from a pistol while they were trying to click a selfie with it in southeast Delhi's Shahdara area.
The incident took place on Thursday when the deceased, identified as Prashant Chauhan, had gone to his uncle's house in Sarita Vihar, police said.
At the house, Chauhan's cousin, a minor, who is said to be a student of Class 11, managed to procure his father's pistol which was kept at his house, police said.
Chauhan, a native of Pali village in Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to a hospital with a gunshot injury where he was declared brought dead, they said.
He was working as a teacher on a contract basis in Shahdara, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal stated that after an inquiry it was revealed that Chauhan was injured after gunshot occurred when his cousin (aged over 17 years) were trying to click a picture with the pistol.
"The license is in the name of Promod Chauhan, the father of the juvenile. The father was outside for his work. He is working as a property dealer, the DCP said.
Police will be investigating whether there was any negligence on the part of the minor's father, he said.
Also Watch
The incident took place on Thursday when the deceased, identified as Prashant Chauhan, had gone to his uncle's house in Sarita Vihar, police said.
At the house, Chauhan's cousin, a minor, who is said to be a student of Class 11, managed to procure his father's pistol which was kept at his house, police said.
Chauhan, a native of Pali village in Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to a hospital with a gunshot injury where he was declared brought dead, they said.
He was working as a teacher on a contract basis in Shahdara, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal stated that after an inquiry it was revealed that Chauhan was injured after gunshot occurred when his cousin (aged over 17 years) were trying to click a picture with the pistol.
"The license is in the name of Promod Chauhan, the father of the juvenile. The father was outside for his work. He is working as a property dealer, the DCP said.
Police will be investigating whether there was any negligence on the part of the minor's father, he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League: Minerva Punjab's Success Could Boost Football in North India
- Sufi Singer Pyarelal, Younger Of The Wadali Brothers Duo, Passes Away At 75
- Janhvi Kapoor And Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Photos Post Sridevi's Untimely Death
- Elon Musk Says Trump's Import Tariffs Like an Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit