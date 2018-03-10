GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Man Killed After Cousin Accidentally Fires Pistol While Clicking Selfie

The incident took place on Thursday when the deceased, identified as Prashant Chauhan, had gone to his uncle's house in Sarita Vihar.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2018, 8:55 AM IST
Image for representation only. (Image: News18.com)
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was killed after his cousin accidentally fired from a pistol while they were trying to click a selfie with it in southeast Delhi's Shahdara area.

The incident took place on Thursday when the deceased, identified as Prashant Chauhan, had gone to his uncle's house in Sarita Vihar, police said.

At the house, Chauhan's cousin, a minor, who is said to be a student of Class 11, managed to procure his father's pistol which was kept at his house, police said.

Chauhan, a native of Pali village in Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to a hospital with a gunshot injury where he was declared brought dead, they said.

He was working as a teacher on a contract basis in Shahdara, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal stated that after an inquiry it was revealed that Chauhan was injured after gunshot occurred when his cousin (aged over 17 years) were trying to click a picture with the pistol.

"The license is in the name of Promod Chauhan, the father of the juvenile. The father was outside for his work. He is working as a property dealer, the DCP said.

Police will be investigating whether there was any negligence on the part of the minor's father, he said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
