Delhi Man Kills Father to Grab Business After Losing All Savings to Gambling Addiction

A man addicted to gambling was arrested along with two accomplices on charges of killing his father to grab the family business, police said on Monday.Gaurav Khera, 37, the victim's only son, and accomplices Vishal Garg, 23, and Sadiq Khan, 22, were arrested on Sunday from a hideout in north Delhi's Azadpur."Gaurav Khera hated his father, Anil Khera," Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Singla said.Khera confessed to police that he gambled a lot, had lost all his savings and was unable to repay the loans he had taken."Due to his gambling habit, his father once refused to bail him out and also slapped him publicly. Since then, he planned to eliminate his father, the officer said.Gaurav hatched a plan to kill his father and promised Garg a 25 percent share in his father's chemical business once he was murdered, Singla said.Garg teamed up with Sadiq Khan and Shamsher to execute the task. Gaurav paid Rs 5 lakh to Khan and Shamsher to kill his father, Singla said.On May 21, Khan and Shamsher gunned down Anil Khera when he went to attend a business meeting in Ghaziabad. After the arrest of the three, Shamsher is on the run.