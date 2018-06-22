English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Man Kills Mother-in-Law, Attacks Pregnant Wife After Argument Over Divorce
The accused, Afroz, had been allegedly pressuring his wife for a divorce but she was not agreeing.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother-in-law and attacked his pregnant wife when they got into an argument over his demand for a divorce in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram, police said on Friday.
The accused, Afroz, had been allegedly pressuring his wife for a divorce but she was not agreeing, they said.
His mother-in-law was visiting them from Ghazipur when the couple again got into an argument.
The woman scolded Afroz for trying to divorce his wife when she was pregnant, following which he attacked her. When his wife intervened, he attacked her too.
The woman succumbed to injuries and her daughter is undergoing treatment. Afroz fled from the spot and police are looking for him.
Also Watch
The accused, Afroz, had been allegedly pressuring his wife for a divorce but she was not agreeing, they said.
His mother-in-law was visiting them from Ghazipur when the couple again got into an argument.
The woman scolded Afroz for trying to divorce his wife when she was pregnant, following which he attacked her. When his wife intervened, he attacked her too.
The woman succumbed to injuries and her daughter is undergoing treatment. Afroz fled from the spot and police are looking for him.
Also Watch
-
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- Amid Romance Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Arrives With Nick Jonas in Mumbai; See Photo
- Did You Know Ranveer Was the First Choice for Sanju? Here is How Ranbir Reacted to It
- Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister