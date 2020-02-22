Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Man Kills Mother-in-Law on Suspicion She was Behind His Wife's Decision to End Pregnancy

The woman was killed in Mundka on February 14 while she was returning home from a private hospital in Paschim Vihar where she worked as a nurse, police said.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
Delhi Man Kills Mother-in-Law on Suspicion She was Behind His Wife's Decision to End Pregnancy
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A man allegedly shot his mother-in-law dead suspecting that she was behind his wife's decision to terminate her pregnancy twice, police said on Saturday.

The woman was killed in Mundka on February 14 while she was returning home from a private hospital in Paschim Vihar where she worked as a nurse, they said.

Her son-in-law, Pankaj, and his two accomplices Ujjawal Dabas and Ajit allegedly sprayed bullets at the woman while she was in an e-rickshaw. She suffered five bullet injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Dabas was arrested in Ladpur village on Wednesday, while Ajit and Pankaj are absconding, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said Dabas was arrested on the basis of a tip-off. One pistol and nine cartridges were recovered from his possession, the DCP said.

The accused fled the spot in their car after killing the woman and later set the vehicle on fire in Ladrawan village, police said.

It was found that Pankaj had a dispute with his mother-in-law. He suspected that she was behind his wife's decision to terminate her pregnancy twice. Pankaj's wife had left him and was living with her mother, police said.

Dabas revealed that in early February, his gang demanded an extortion of Rs 15 lakh from the sarpanch of Ladpur village. When the sarpanch refused to pay, Dabas and Ajit opened fire at him, they said.

Efforts are being made to nab Ajit and Pankaj, police added.

