Delhi Man Kills Sleeping Wife By Hitting Head With LPG Cylinder Over Suspicion of Affair
Sunil killed his 28-year-old wife, Kavita, after repeatedly hitting her head with the cylinder while she was sleeping in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
New Delhi: A 29-year old man killed his wife in her sleep by repeatedly hitting her head with a small LPG cylinder over suspicion that she was having an illicit relationship with his friend, police said on Tuesday.
The couple's four year-old daughter was sleeping with her grandmother in nearby house when the incident took place.
The accused, identified as Sunil Sharma was arrested on Tuesday, police said, adding he used to run a food stall Adarsh Nagar's Lal Bagh area.
According to police, a call was made at 2.22 am on Tuesday morning in which the accused stated that he has killed his wife.
He also tried to kill himself by hitting his head against the wall, but only sustained minor injuries, police said, adding Kavita sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.
The couple were married for 12 years. The accused had a suspicion that his wife had an illicit relation with his friend Kallu, who lived in the same locality.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
