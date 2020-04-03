Delhi Man Lodges FIR Against Father for Flouting Lockdown Orders Every Day
The young man said that his father steps out of the house every day ignoring desperate requests from the family, following which he was compelled to approach the police considering the health hazard that his father’s move can cause.
A police officer wields his baton against a man as a punishment outside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: In an amusing case, a man in Delhi lodged an FIR against his father on Friday for disobeying the coronavirus lockdown orders “despite several warnings” by the family.
Thirty-year-old Abhishek Singh landed up at the police station and sought registration of an FIR against his father after he repeatedly violated rules of the lockdown in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area.
In the complaint, Singh said that the elderly man steps out of the house every single day ignoring desperate requests from the family, following which he was compelled to approach the police considering the health hazard that his father’s move can cause.
Singh works as an assistant manager in an automobile company in Wazirabad.
The police have registered the FIR and given a warning to the old man.
