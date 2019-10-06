Delhi Man Marries PhD Student by Posing as DRDO Scientist, Leaves Her on Pretext of Going to NASA

New Delhi: A middle-aged man posed as a DRDO scientist before his prospective bride and her family, showed them false IDs and documents to win their confidence and married the woman in May.

But soon after the wedding, the woman, a PhD student, found out that not only was the man unemployed, he was also previously married.

The Delhi Police registered a case against him after the woman filed a complaint. The incident happened in the Dwarka area.

In her police complaint, the woman said the accused, identified as Jitendra, claimed that he worked with the DRDO and soon after the wedding he said he would be joining the US space agency NASA as part of a space mission. This got the woman suspicious.

The day her husband “left for the US”, she checked his location and found that he was in Gurugram. The man fled with his family after the woman and her family confronted him.

A case against Jitendra and his family has been registered at Dwarka North Police Station. An investigation is underway.

