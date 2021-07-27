Delhi Man Marries Woman Who Accused Him of Rape, Kills Her 6 Months Later in Nainital

A man from Delhi took his wife to Nainital for a holiday. To Babita, it seemed like a welcome break from the busy life and heat in Delhi but her husband Rajesh had ulterior motives. He murdered her in Nainital and came back to his home in the national capital. The incident came to the fore when Babita’s father was unable to reach her. He talked to Rajesh but his answers made him grow suspicious. She has been missing since June 11. Babita’s father then approached the cops and filed a missing complaint on June 15.

When police interrogated Rajesh Rai he confessed to killing his wife and said that he had dumped the body along the Nainital-Haldwani highway. The police did find a skeleton from the spot identified by Rajesh. The police have filed a murder charge against Rajesh and the body has been sent for postmortem.

During interrogation, police found another interesting angle. Rajesh was accused of rape by Babita. He was released from jail, only after filing an affidavit that he will marry her, the Hindustan Times reported. The couple got married in December 2020.

Rajesh Rai said he killed his wife because he was unhappy with family disputes. Sub-Inspector Narendra Singh, who led the probe team from Delhi Police, said Rajesh was furious with his mother-in-law and wife and claimed that they harassed him.

Rajesh is originally a resident of Udham Singh Nagar and he took his wife there, claiming that he wants to meet his mother. From Udham Singh Nagar, he persuaded her to go to Nainital for a trip.

According to the HT report, Rajesh convinced his wife to sex with him inside a cave on the outskirts on Nanital. After having sex, he strangled her and dumped the body.

When the police began the investigations, Rajesh claimed that he had no idea where Babita was. The police then examined their phone records and found that both their mobile phones were active in the Nainital region.

