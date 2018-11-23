Delhi Man Mows Down Wife With Truck, Injures Step-daughters After Fight Over His Extra-marital Affair

A 32-year-old inebriated man allegedly mowed down his wife with his truck and injured his two step-daughters in a fit of rage at JJ Colony in north Dwarka, police said on Friday.Akhlesh, 32, a native of Garpura village in Begusarai district of Bihar, used to quarrel with his wife Vibha frequently over his extra-marital affair, which led to the incident. He was arrested from Dwarka Mod, police said.The accused's 17-year-old step-daughter, who survived the incident, told police that her mother Vibha married Akhlesh after getting divorced from her husband.The couple used to stay at a rented house in Kakrola village. Vibha later came to know about Akhlesh's extra-marital affair which caused frequent fights between them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.The 17-year-old told police that the accused had taken away her younger sister, one-and-half-year-old Jhanvi, forcibly after a quarrel with Vibha. On the intervening night of November 19 and 20, Jhanvi was traced in the accused's truck which was parked at JJ Colony, police said.Seeing Akhlesh in deep sleep, the mother-daughter duo managed to sneak in the vehicle and took Jhanvi away, the DCP said.While they were coming back, Akhlesh, angered that the daughter was taken away from him, hit them with the truck, killing Vibha on the spot. The elder daughter sustained head injuries, while the younger one sustained only minor injuries, the police official said.The Dwarka North police station was informed about the incident at 1.30am on Tuesday. They said a local, who was witness to the accident, chased the truck till near Dwarka Metro Station where Akhlesh abandoned his vehicle after it got stuck in a sand dune and fled.The two daughters of the deceased admitted to a local hospital from where they were were referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the DCP said.The accused has been arrested and a case was registered at Dwarka north police station, the police officer said, adding two mobile phones and Rs 25,110 on cash were recovered from the accused as he was trying to flee to his native village.During interrogation, the accused admitted to killing Vibha as he was enraged that she had taken away their youngest daughter.