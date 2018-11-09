English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man, On Way to Drop Mother for Bhai Dooj, Crushed to Death Under Bus
Mahender had gone to the bus stand to drop off his 68-year-old mother who was catching a bus. As he was getting down, the driver suddenly started the vehicle, causing him to slip.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 45-year-old man came under the wheels of an RTV bus in East Delhi on Friday, police said.
The deceased identified as Mahender, a daily wage labourer, died in front of his mother who was sitting inside the bus.
Mahender had gone to the bus stand near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station to drop off his 68-year-old mother there as she was catching a bus to Yamuna Vihar on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.
After Mahender's mother was seated in the bus, he was getting down from the vehicle when the driver suddenly started the vehicle, causing him to fall from the foot board, said a senior police officer. His head was crushed under the wheels of the bus, he said.
A case was registered in the matter, police said.
Mahender was declared brought dead to the hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh, adding that the bus driver fled the spot after the incident. However, the accused Rahul (30) was later arrested, police said.
