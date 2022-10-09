Delhi: Man Opens Fire Outside Grocery Store to Extort Rs 50 Lakh From Owner | WATCH

In an extortion bid, a man opened fire in broad daylight outside a grocery store in Delhi’s Dariyapur village near Bawana police station. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the store, where two miscreants can be seen reaching the store on a bike.

In the video, one man can be seen getting down and firing two shots in the air. Both men had their faces covered with a stole.

After firing two shots, the man can be seen entering the shop. He came out after a few seconds, and the pair can be then seen leaving the premises on the motorbike they come on.

Two bike-borne miscreants fired fiercely outside a showroom in Dariyapur area of Bawana police station area of Delhi, then a miscreant went inside demanding extortion of 50 lakhs from the owner of the showroom, Delhi Police is looking for them. pic.twitter.com/IzC7R0HMFn — Satya Tiwari (@SatyatTiwari) October 9, 2022

As per a report by NDTV, the armed miscreant demanded Rs 50 lakh from the grocery store owner.

The motive behind the firing shots in the air was to instil fear in the shop owner and persuade him to give the extortion money, police officials said, according to NDTV.

The official added that several police teams are investigating the case and looking for the miscreants.

