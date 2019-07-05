Delhi Man Pulls Emergency Chain of Shatabdi Train to Let His Mother Finish Breakfast

New Delhi: A man travelling in the New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express on Sunday pulled the emergency chain at Mathura Junction to let his mother finish her breakfast.

The man, identified as Manish Arora, is a resident of Delhi. He was arrested and booked under section 141 of the Railways Act.

Arora was travelling in the train along with his mother and another relative with three confirmed berths on June 30. He pulled the chain when he realised that his mother was yet to finish her breakfast and won’t be able to alight onto the platform in time. According to a report in Hindustan Times, he was later released on bail.

Speaking about the incident, CB Prasad, station house officer with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mathura, said, “The passengers were travelling in the C-8 coach and had to get down at Mathura. They were served breakfast in Delhi, but Manish’s mother could not finish her meal in time the train arrived at Mathura Junction. So, he decided to pull the chain to let her finish her breakfast. The train had to halt for extra minutes before they eventually got off.”

Arora has been booked for unauthorised interference in the conduct of the railways and will have to appear before the railway magistrate when summoned and pay his penalty.