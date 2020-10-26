Delhi Man Rapes His Friend, Leaves Her Injured Under Foot-over Bridge; Arrested

Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man called Lalu Kumar for raping his female friend on October 19.

On the day of the incident, the police had received a PCR call about a woman lying under a foot-over bridge in Harikesh Naga, here. The injured woman was taken to AIIMS where it was determined that she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim was unfit to give a statement, so the police began an enquiry to identify her. It was found out that her husband had a missing persons report for her on October 18. She had gone missing after attending a birthday party with her minor son, in Tughlakabad village.

Various CCTV footage were analysed and it was found out that the victim left her home alone and had last been seen with Kumar at the Govindpuri Metro Station, said a senior police officer.

The accused worked at a hardware shop in Govindpuri and after the incident, he had left for his native village Chanda, in Patna, without informing anyone. He was arrested from Bihar.

Upon interrogation, the accused claimed that he was in a relationship with the victim. On the intervening night of October 18 and October 19, he and the victim had gone to Chandiwala park, where he sexual assaulted by her, he added.

Later, after recovering, the victim said she had been sexual assaulted by Lalu Kumar.