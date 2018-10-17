Delhi Man Requests Song Change at Durga Puja Pandal, Stabbed to Death

A 44-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Khyala area after he got into an argument with three men about the choice of songs at a Durga Puja pandal.Victim Riyaz was visiting a pandal near his house and reportedly approached the person in charge to change the song being played, the Times of India reported.An argument among the men snowballed into a scuffle during which Riyaz was stabbed in the head with a knife. He was rushed to a hospital and later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Police said the three accused — Vinay, Manoj and Mahesh — were arrested and had confessed to the crime. The body was handed over to Riyaz’s family on Tuesday.