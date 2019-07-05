Delhi Man Seen Brandishing Sword, Threatening Shopkeepers in Video; Arrested
A video of the incident wherein Salman can be seen intimidating shopkeepers with the sword and vandalising their shops located in a busy open market area had surfaced on social media sites.
The accused Salman, a resident of Jafarabad, was arrested from his residence. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man, who was caught on camera brandishing a sword and threatening shopkeepers to extort money from them in northeast Delhi's Welcome has been arrested, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Tuesday night, they said.
The accused Salman, a resident of Jafarabad, was arrested from his residence, police said.
A video of the incident wherein Salman can be seen intimidating shopkeepers with the sword and vandalising their shops located in a busy open market area had surfaced on social media sites.
The investigation revealed that Salman and his accomplice Maroof, also a resident of Jafarabad, were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Atul Kumar Thakur said.
A sword and a knife have been seized from the accused, the officer said.
Maroof was arrested on Thursday, the officer added.
An enquiry by a senior police officer into the episode is underway, Thakur said.
The main accused, Salman, was earlier booked in four cases. He was arrested on May 8 this year in a case registered under the Arms Act at the Welcome Police Station. He was released in June, the DCP added.
