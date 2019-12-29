Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Man Shoots Dead Wife over Dowry, Throws Her Body from Second Floor With Brother's Help

The accused shot her dead after which his mother and sister-in-law cleaned the blood on the floor and his brother helped him throw off the body from the building, police added.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Delhi Man Shoots Dead Wife over Dowry, Throws Her Body from Second Floor With Brother's Help
Representative image.

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband over dowry demand in south-west Delhi's Kapashera area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning and the body was thrown from the second floor of a building to make it look like a case of suicide, they said.

Police received information at around 5.40 am that a woman had jumped from the second floor of her residence in Samalkha village. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, a senior officer said.

Initially, it appeared to be a case of suicide as the woman, Divya, had sustained multiple fractures on her skull due to the fall. However, the postmortem report revealed that the victim was first shot in the head and later thrown off the building, he said.

"Thereafter, four members of the woman's family, including her husband, Rohit, were arrested," the officer said.

Rohit apparently shot dead Divya with a licensed gun registered in his name. Later, his mother and sister-in-law cleaned the blood on the floor and his brother helped him throw off the body from the building, the officer added.

The accused married Divya in 2015 and his family was allegedly demanding an SUV from the victim's family, the police said.

Rohit had fled the spot after the incident but was later arrested from Sonipat, they said, adding that his family members have also been held.

A case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (criminal act with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this matter.

A magisterial inquiry has also been initiated, the police said.

