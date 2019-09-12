Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Man Shoots Self as Daughter Wanted to Move-in with 'Friend', Says Police

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the deceased's younger daughter wanted to live with her female friend which led to an argument between them.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
Delhi Man Shoots Self as Daughter Wanted to Move-in with 'Friend', Says Police
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 60-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Farsh Bazar area in Delhi's Shahdara after a fight with his daughter who wanted to move in with another woman, police said on Thursday.

The daughter (20), however, refuted the claim and said her father had accepted their "friendship".

The man, who used to live with his wife and two daughters, killed himself on Tuesday night with a country-made pistol, police said.

"During preliminary investigation, it was found that the deceased's younger daughter wanted to live with her female friend which led to an argument between them. After a quarrel on Tuesday night, he went outside and returned home after 20 minutes. Later, he shot himself inside the house," said a senior police officer.

The daughter said initially she found it difficult to tell her parents about her "friendship" and feared they might not accept it, so she left her home about three months ago.

She and her woman friend were living together at a separate house.

According to the woman, her parents had also filed a missing complaint with police after she left home. However, a few days later, she called her father and informed him about her whereabouts.

"I disclosed to him about us. I thought he would be angry but he was very accepting and took us back home. My friend stayed over at my place and everything was fine," she told PTI over phone.

"Earlier, I had thought of staying with my friend in a separate house but after my father accepted us, I dropped the plan of moving out. Ten days ago, my friend went to her grandmother's residence. Even her family had accepted us. My friend's mother was okay with her staying at my place and they have given it in writing that they have no issues," she said.

The man's wife and two daughters present in the house when the incident happened, police said.

"On Tuesday night, when I refused to have food, my father got angry and hit me. Later, he left the house. When he returned after a while, he locked himself in the kitchen. Thereafter, we heard a gunshot and broke open the door and found him lying on the floor. He has always supported me and I don't know why he took this extreme step," she added.

Police have seized the pistol and a case has been registered under the Arms Act and inquest proceedings are being conducted under section 174 CrPC, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
