Delhi Man Shoots Self in Ear After Argument, Bullet Pierces His Head & Hits 7-Month Pregnant Wife

A 34-year-old man is struggling for his life at a Delhi-based hospital’s intensive care unit after he shot himself in ear over an argument with his wife. In a freak accident, the bullet pierced the man's head and hit his seven-month pregnant wife, who was sitting next to him, on the neck. The man is critical, while his wife is said to be out of danger.

The couple is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. They originally belong to Faridabad and live in a rented accommodation in Gurugram’s Rampura area.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the man was taking his pregnant wife to a hospital for routine checkup. The couple was in their car when an argument erupted over the man being unemployed.

The man, who was in anger, shot himself in the ear, only to have the bullet travel through his head, and out the other side, and hit his wife on the neck, who was sitting next to him in the car, reported Hindustan Times.

A passer-by found something suspicious in the car and saw the couple bleeding and immediately informed the police, who rushed the injured couple to a civil hospital in Gurugram before they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to police, the wife has said in her statement that the reason for the shooting is an argument over the man being unemployed for a few months.

Hindustan Times quoted Deputy Police Commissioner (Manesar) Deepak Saharan as saying that the bullet entered through the man’s ear and came out of the other side and hit the woman. “The ballistics report is awaited. We have lodged an FIR,” he said.

The police said 7.62 mm cartridge was used in the pistol. Checking is being done to ascertain whether the man has a licence for the arm.

According to the probe team, the man separated from his first wife in 2017 and moved to Mathura to run a grocery shop. He met his second wife in Mathura and they got married in 2019.

A case has been registered under the IPC section 309 (attempt to suicide) and under the Arms Act at Kherki Daula police station.

