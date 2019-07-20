Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

24-year-old Delhi Man Shoots Stepfather Dead for Beating His Mother

During questioning, the accused said his stepfather used to beat his mother and he was troubled over this. Eventually, he shot him dead.

Updated:July 20, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
24-year-old Delhi Man Shoots Stepfather Dead for Beating His Mother
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Fed up of his stepfather for beating his mother, a 24-year-old man allegedly shot him dead in Outer Delhi's Narela area on Friday, police said.

After killing his stepfather, Anil alias Anas (35), Munna Khan (24) called up police and informed them about the murder, they said.

"Khan called Narela Industrial Area police station and informed them about the incident. Police immediately reached the spot and the accused was nabbed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

During questioning, Khan said his stepfather used to beat his mother and he was troubled over this. Eventually, he shot him dead, Sharma said.

A country-made pistol was seized from Khan's possession, which he had procured from Bihar, police said.

The accused used to run a tea stall in the area, they said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram