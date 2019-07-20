24-year-old Delhi Man Shoots Stepfather Dead for Beating His Mother
During questioning, the accused said his stepfather used to beat his mother and he was troubled over this. Eventually, he shot him dead.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Fed up of his stepfather for beating his mother, a 24-year-old man allegedly shot him dead in Outer Delhi's Narela area on Friday, police said.
After killing his stepfather, Anil alias Anas (35), Munna Khan (24) called up police and informed them about the murder, they said.
"Khan called Narela Industrial Area police station and informed them about the incident. Police immediately reached the spot and the accused was nabbed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.
During questioning, Khan said his stepfather used to beat his mother and he was troubled over this. Eventually, he shot him dead, Sharma said.
A country-made pistol was seized from Khan's possession, which he had procured from Bihar, police said.
The accused used to run a tea stall in the area, they said.
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England
- A Pub in Gurugram Introduced Something Called 'Female Beer'. Why Even?
- The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
- Actress Shobha, Known for Her Role in Magalu Janaki, Dies In Car Accident
- He Gives Me So Much Respect, Sometimes I Feel Embarrassed, Says Kareena Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh