24-year-old Delhi Man Shoots Stepfather Dead for Beating His Mother

New Delhi: Fed up of his stepfather for beating his mother, a 24-year-old man allegedly shot him dead in Outer Delhi's Narela area on Friday, police said.

After killing his stepfather, Anil alias Anas (35), Munna Khan (24) called up police and informed them about the murder, they said.

"Khan called Narela Industrial Area police station and informed them about the incident. Police immediately reached the spot and the accused was nabbed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

During questioning, Khan said his stepfather used to beat his mother and he was troubled over this. Eventually, he shot him dead, Sharma said.

A country-made pistol was seized from Khan's possession, which he had procured from Bihar, police said.

The accused used to run a tea stall in the area, they said.