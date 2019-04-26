Delhi Man Shot by Bike-borne Assailants for Refusing to Share Cigarette

A 23-year-old man was shot at allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne men after he refused to share a cigarette with them in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police said Thursday.Amir Khan sustained a bullet injury to the right side of his chest, they said. In his statement to police, Khan said that he and his friend were standing near a shopping mall at around 9.30pm on Wednesday when two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and asked him for a cigarette.When he refused, the two men abused him which led to an argument. One of the two bike-borne men took out at a pistol and opened fired at Khan, a senior officer said.A case of attempt to murder was registered and efforts were being made to identify the two men who were at large, he said.Last year in August, a 29-year-old non-teaching staff of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly stabbed to death while his cousin was injured, following a scuffle over asking directions to a cigarette shop.In another incident in March last year, a 22-year-old computer designing student was stabbed to death allegedly by four men after he refused to give them a cigarette at the Netaji Subhash Place signal.