Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Man Shot by Bike-borne Assailants for Refusing to Share Cigarette

Last year in August, a 29-year-old non-teaching staff of JNU was allegedly stabbed to death while his cousin was injured, following a scuffle over asking directions to a cigarette shop.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Shot by Bike-borne Assailants for Refusing to Share Cigarette
Image for representational purpose.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was shot at allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne men after he refused to share a cigarette with them in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police said Thursday.

Amir Khan sustained a bullet injury to the right side of his chest, they said. In his statement to police, Khan said that he and his friend were standing near a shopping mall at around 9.30pm on Wednesday when two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and asked him for a cigarette.

When he refused, the two men abused him which led to an argument. One of the two bike-borne men took out at a pistol and opened fired at Khan, a senior officer said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and efforts were being made to identify the two men who were at large, he said.

Last year in August, a 29-year-old non-teaching staff of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly stabbed to death while his cousin was injured, following a scuffle over asking directions to a cigarette shop.

In another incident in March last year, a 22-year-old computer designing student was stabbed to death allegedly by four men after he refused to give them a cigarette at the Netaji Subhash Place signal.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram