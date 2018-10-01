GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Man Shot by Drug Peddlers for 'Opposing Sale of Dope'

Delhi's Taimoor Nagar locals staged a protest and accused police of being hand in glove with the accused.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2018, 2:37 PM IST
Representational image
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was injured after being shot at by two unidentified men in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar Sunday, triggering protests in the area, police said.

The victim was identified as Rupesh. He was injured in firing by two unknown men, who were passing by his house, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said.

Locals alleged that the perpetrators were suspected to be linked to drug peddlers. Rupesh's family claimed that he had opposed the sale of drugs in the area and that is why he was attacked, police said.

Locals staged a protest and accused police of being hand in glove with the accused. The victim is grievously injured and in hospital, police said.
