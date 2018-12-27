English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Shot Dead in City's Northwest Area
Vinod Garg was going on a scooter when the incident took place at the Lawrence road underpass.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was shot dead Wednesday allegedly by unidentified persons in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said.
The deceased was identified as Vinod Garg, a resident of Rohini Sector-6, they said.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan, police received two calls at around 2.45 pm regarding the incident.
Garg was going on a scooter when the incident took place at the Lawrence road underpass, the DCP said.
The officer said Garg was unaware about a man, who was shouting for help after being robbed by unidentified bike-borne men. The accused panicked and fired to intimate the man but the bullet hit Garg on his chest.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, she added.
Garg used to work as a commission agent in a factory on Lawrence road. He was passing through the Lawrence road underpass, where the alleged incident took place, Khan said.
Police suspect robbery as the motive behind the incident since the accused took Garg's bag which had around Rs 3,000 cash, the DCP added.
In another incident, a businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh in Rani Bagh area in Keshav Puram, police said.
Police were informed about the incident at 5.30 pm when the victim, Purushottam, who deals in iron business, was heading to his shop in Rani Bagh after collecting the cash from a dealer in Shastri Nagar, a senior police officer said.
According to police, four motorcycle-borne men were following the victim from Shastri Nagar. The accused even tired to stop his car after misleading him that his vehicle is punctured, but the victim did not stop, the officer said.
However, the accused managed to get his vehicle stopped and smashed the window pane with pistol butt and snatched the cash bag, the officer added.
The accused men threatened to kill the victim if he shouted or tired to intercept them, police said.
A case has been registered and police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.
