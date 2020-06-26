Delhi Man Shot Dead in Moving Car Following Argument with Bikers

In a suspected case of road rage, a 30-year-old man was allegedly shot dead inside a moving car by some unidentified bike-borne men in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, police said on Friday.

His cousin, who was sitting next to him in the car, also sustained a bullet injury, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at 12 am on Thursday when Somesh Chhabra, a resident of Mansarovar Park, along with his cousin Shivam Dua and friend Rahul had gone to Connaught Place.

While the three were returning home, they got into a heated argument with some unidentified bike-borne men near Preet Vihar metro station over giving way, a police officer said.

During the argument, one of the accused took out a pistol and opened fire. The bullet first hit Chhabra on his chest and pierced his cousin's jaw, the officer said.

Chhabra lost control over the vehicle and it hit a divider. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where Chhabra succumbed to injury, the officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, he said, adding that police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused persons.