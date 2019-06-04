English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Slaps Neighbour for Urinating in Front of His House, Bludgeoned to Death
The deceased slapped the elderly man, following which a fight broke out between his sons and the deceased.
Image used for representation.
New Delhi: A youth was bludgeoned to death by two persons following a scuffle after he slapped their father for urinating in front of his house in south Delhi's Govind Puri area, the police said on Monday.
According to the police, the deceased, who has been identified as Lilu was sitting outside his residence with his wife after a power cut when the incident occurred.
“When a 65-year-old man, who stayed in the neighbouring area, came and urinated on the street, Lilu objected and later slapped the person following an argument. Soon the two sons of the elderly man came to their father's rescue and a fight broke between Lilu and them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal said.
“One of two brothers then picked up a big cement slab from the street and hit Lilu on the head with it. The accused repeatedly hit Lilu until he become unconscious. The victim was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre where he was declared brought dead.
“We have identified the accused persons, who also suffered injuries during the fight. We will get them soon. The police has registered a case of murder against the accused,” Biswal said.
During investigation, it was also found that Lilu was a repeat offender who was involved in several cases of snatching and robbery. He was also a history-sheeter in the Delhi Police dossier, the DCP added.
