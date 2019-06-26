Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Man Slits Daughter-in-law’s Throat After Fight Over Light Bulb, Surrenders in Blood-soaked Clothes

Police said after killing woman, 65-year-old Bhagat Ram walked to a nearby police post in blood-soaked clothes and confessed to his crime. He has been arrested and booked for murder.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Slits Daughter-in-law’s Throat After Fight Over Light Bulb, Surrenders in Blood-soaked Clothes
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: A 33-year-old woman’s throat was slit with a knife, allegedly by her father-in-law, after an argument over increased electricity bill and a light bulb that she had removed at their house in central Delhi’s Paharganj.

Police said on Monday night, the deceased woman, identified as Neeraj Devi, removed the light bulb in the kitchen, which led to an argument between her, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Bhagat Ram. Ram then grabbed her and slit her throat with a knife.

“Ram told us that Neeraj Devi often picked fights with him and his wife, Hukum Devi, for the past some years as she had some disagreements with her husband, Darshan,” a police officer, associated with the case, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Police said after killing woman, Ram, 65, walked to a nearby police post in blood-soaked clothes and confessed to his crime. He has been arrested and booked for murder.

In his statement to police, Ram alleged that Neeraj would often remove light bulbs from the staircase, kitchen and bathroom in order to trouble him and his wife. He said she did this after he rebuked her for high electricity bill last month, the police said.

However, the deceased woman’s family accused her in-laws of domestic violence and harassment.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram