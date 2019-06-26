Delhi Man Slits Daughter-in-law’s Throat After Fight Over Light Bulb, Surrenders in Blood-soaked Clothes

New Delhi: A 33-year-old woman’s throat was slit with a knife, allegedly by her father-in-law, after an argument over increased electricity bill and a light bulb that she had removed at their house in central Delhi’s Paharganj.

Police said on Monday night, the deceased woman, identified as Neeraj Devi, removed the light bulb in the kitchen, which led to an argument between her, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Bhagat Ram. Ram then grabbed her and slit her throat with a knife.

“Ram told us that Neeraj Devi often picked fights with him and his wife, Hukum Devi, for the past some years as she had some disagreements with her husband, Darshan,” a police officer, associated with the case, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Police said after killing woman, Ram, 65, walked to a nearby police post in blood-soaked clothes and confessed to his crime. He has been arrested and booked for murder.

In his statement to police, Ram alleged that Neeraj would often remove light bulbs from the staircase, kitchen and bathroom in order to trouble him and his wife. He said she did this after he rebuked her for high electricity bill last month, the police said.

However, the deceased woman’s family accused her in-laws of domestic violence and harassment.