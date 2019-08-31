Delhi Man Slits Lover's Throat, Chops Body Into Pieces After Woman Refuses to Marry
Police said that the accused has been identified as Mohammad Ayub, a resident of LNJP Colony, Turkman Gate. He was having an extra marital affair with the victim, Lata.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his lover by slitting her throat and later chopping her body into pieces after she refused to marry him, police said on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ayub, a resident of LNJP Colony, Turkman Gate. He was having an extra marital affair with the victim, Lata, they said.
The accused was arrested on Friday afternoon from near Turkman Gate, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.
During interrogation, it was found that Ayub, a clothes seller, got married in 2008 and has four sons, the police said.
Around four years ago, he came in contact with Lata and got into an extra marital affair with her. Later, he started forcing Lata to quit her job and marry him, which she refused, the DCP said.
Dejected by the repeated rejection of his proposal, the accused decided to kill Lata, he said.
On August 20, Ayub took Lata for an evening walk near Bawana and slit her throat at an isolated stretch before chopping her body into pieces, he said.
The victim's mutilated body was found near Bawana canal the next day, the police said.
A scooter was recovered from Ayub's possession, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Box Office Day 1: Prabhas' Film Surpasses Kabir Singh, Kesari's Opening, Earns Rs 24 Cr
- In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy a Sunny Day Off with Family in NYC
- ‘We are all Doomed’: If Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Account Isn't Safe, Whose is?
- Ranu Mondal Records Another Song 'Aadat' for Himesh Reshammiya
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani