Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Man Slits Lover's Throat, Chops Body Into Pieces After Woman Refuses to Marry

Police said that the accused has been identified as Mohammad Ayub, a resident of LNJP Colony, Turkman Gate. He was having an extra marital affair with the victim, Lata.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Slits Lover's Throat, Chops Body Into Pieces After Woman Refuses to Marry
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his lover by slitting her throat and later chopping her body into pieces after she refused to marry him, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ayub, a resident of LNJP Colony, Turkman Gate. He was having an extra marital affair with the victim, Lata, they said.

The accused was arrested on Friday afternoon from near Turkman Gate, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

During interrogation, it was found that Ayub, a clothes seller, got married in 2008 and has four sons, the police said.

Around four years ago, he came in contact with Lata and got into an extra marital affair with her. Later, he started forcing Lata to quit her job and marry him, which she refused, the DCP said.

Dejected by the repeated rejection of his proposal, the accused decided to kill Lata, he said.

On August 20, Ayub took Lata for an evening walk near Bawana and slit her throat at an isolated stretch before chopping her body into pieces, he said.

The victim's mutilated body was found near Bawana canal the next day, the police said.

A scooter was recovered from Ayub's possession, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram