Delhi Man 'Slowly' Runs Over Sleeping Puppy, CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest

A 36-year-old driver was caught on tape slowly mowing down a stray puppy sleeping on a road in Pitampura in northwest Delhi.According to the police, the incident happened on Wednesday night when the accused, identified as Rakesh Sadija, was driving through the area, the Times of India reported.After being hit by his red hatchback car, the puppy was seen staggering in pain. It was declared brought dead in the veterinary hospital.Rakesh was arrested, but later released on bail on Saturday.The incident was reported by Sukhmani Sethi, a resident of that area, after the CCTV camera of her house captured it.The footage shows Sadija’s car slowing down before the puppy, which was asleep on the road, around 11.15pm. Instead of waiting for it to move from his way, he ran over it.The car halted only after mowing the puppy down before Sadija drove away.A post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of its death.As per information gathered by the police, Sadija had come to the locality to drop a relative.