Delhi Man Stabbed 50 Times for Saving Kid Who Threw Water Balloons

A 22-year-old man was stabbed nearly 50 times and beaten up with iron rods by 20 men in Delhi's Khanpur on Thursday evening.The attack, which was caught on camera, took place after the victim, Ashish, stopped two men from hitting a teenager, who had thrown water balloons at them on Thursday morning.Ashish was walking out from a gym around 4 pm when the bike-borne assailants attacked him.Earlier in the day, a teenager had thrown a water balloon at two of the assailants. The enraged men allegedly dragged the boy out of his house and started beating him up. Ashish, who lives nearby, intervened and was subsequently threatened with dire consequences.After the attack on Ashish in the evening, neighbours rushed him to a hospital, his condition is stated to be critical.A case has been registered at Neb Sarai police station. The police said that the accused youths have been identified and will be arrested soon.