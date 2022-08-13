Delhi: Man Stabbed to Death After Argument Over Urinating on Wall, 4 Arrested

A man was chased and stabbed to death by four people after an argument broke out between the two sides over him urinating on a wall in south Delhi’s Begumpur area, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Mayank Panwar, a resident of Shahpur Jat. The accused have been identified as Manish (19) from Kalu Sarai, Rahul (19) from Savitri Nagar, Ashish Tanwar (20) and Suraj (19), both from Begumpur, they said.

On Thursday, police received a call about the stabbing of a man near gate number 3 of Begumpur’s DDA Market, the police said. He was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre, where he died, they said.

Mayank’s friend, Vikas Panwar, told police that the two of them were sitting at Quila Begumpur in Malviya Nagar when a group of men picked an argument with Mayank, the police said. After the argument, the men left but returned soon after and pelted stones at them. Mayank and Vikas tried to flee but the men chased Mayank and stabbed him, they said.

During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage of the area. The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and local intelligence, they said. It was found that after the attack, Manish fled to his uncle’s place in Bawana and the other accused hid at their friend’s house in Begumpur. Later, all of them were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. The accused told police that they were drinking near Quila Begumpur and Mayank was urinating at a wall. When Manish’s mother objected to it, Mayank abused her. Manish intervened and abused Mayank in turn, following which the latter slapped him, she said.

Later, Manish called his friends and they started pelting stones at Mayank and Vikas who tried to flee. However, the accused chased and overpowered Mayank, who was stabbed in the stomach multiple times by Manish, the DCP said.

