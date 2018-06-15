English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Man Stabbed to Death After He Asks Trio Not to Litter
Police said two of the accused have been arrested and the deceased has been identified as Danish. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men after he asked them not to litter a pond outside his house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Thursday.
His neighbour informed the police about Danish. He was walking outside his house when he noticed a group of three men throwing bags full of garbage into the pond. He told them not to do so. Enraged, the accused stabbed him in the chest.
The pond is barely 20 meters away from his house.
