Delhi Man Stabbed to Death After He Asks Trio Not to Litter

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men after he asked them not to litter a pond outside his house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Thursday.Police said two of the accused have been arrested and the deceased has been identified as Danish. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.His neighbour informed the police about Danish. He was walking outside his house when he noticed a group of three men throwing bags full of garbage into the pond. He told them not to do so. Enraged, the accused stabbed him in the chest.The pond is barely 20 meters away from his house.