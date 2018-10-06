English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Stabbed to Death After His Tempo Brushes Past Pet Dog
The owner of the dog picked up a fight with 40-year-old Vijender Rana after his tempo accidentally touched the animal.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death after his tempo brushed past a pet dog in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Saturday, police said.
"Vijender Rana's tempo accidentally touched a dog and the owner picked a fight with him," additional deputy commissioner of police Sanjeev Sharma said, adding that the owner called others to intervene.
Two brothers — Ankit and Paras — and their tenant Dev Chopra are prime suspects in the scuffle involving five men. According to police, both the parties were drunk, which aggravated the situation.
The victim's son called the police at around 12.50pm to sort out the brawl. While Rana got a stab injury and was taken to Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital where he was declared brought dead, his 45-year-old brother Rajesh, who was also involved in the tussle, sustained injuries.
"The three accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them," the officer said, adding a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
"Vijender Rana's tempo accidentally touched a dog and the owner picked a fight with him," additional deputy commissioner of police Sanjeev Sharma said, adding that the owner called others to intervene.
Two brothers — Ankit and Paras — and their tenant Dev Chopra are prime suspects in the scuffle involving five men. According to police, both the parties were drunk, which aggravated the situation.
The victim's son called the police at around 12.50pm to sort out the brawl. While Rana got a stab injury and was taken to Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital where he was declared brought dead, his 45-year-old brother Rajesh, who was also involved in the tussle, sustained injuries.
"The three accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them," the officer said, adding a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors Eye Maiden Title With Stable Core and Well-Rounded Squad
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...