Delhi Man Stabbed to Death After His Tempo Brushes Past Pet Dog

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death after his tempo brushed past a pet dog in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Saturday, police said."Vijender Rana's tempo accidentally touched a dog and the owner picked a fight with him," additional deputy commissioner of police Sanjeev Sharma said, adding that the owner called others to intervene.Two brothers — Ankit and Paras — and their tenant Dev Chopra are prime suspects in the scuffle involving five men. According to police, both the parties were drunk, which aggravated the situation.The victim's son called the police at around 12.50pm to sort out the brawl. While Rana got a stab injury and was taken to Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital where he was declared brought dead, his 45-year-old brother Rajesh, who was also involved in the tussle, sustained injuries."The three accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them," the officer said, adding a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.