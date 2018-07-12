English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Man Stabbed to Death Following Tiff Over Serving Cold Water
The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 11 and 12, they said, adding that the victim, Sagar, was a resident of Jahangirpuri.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in front of his wife by one of his friends, following a quarrel over serving cold water, in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Thursday.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 11 and 12, police said, adding that the victim, Sagar, was a resident of Jahangirpuri.
Sagar, accompanied by his wife, had gone to meet his friends at the JJ colony. Since it was hot, the victim asked the accused, Gaurav, to get him cold water.
This led to a fight between the accused and the victim, the police said, adding that Gaurav stabbed Sagar multiple times with a knife in
front of his wife.
A probe has been launched into the incident and a hunt is on for the accused.
Edited by: Puja Menon
