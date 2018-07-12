Delhi Man Stabbed to Death Following Tiff Over Serving Cold Water

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in front of his wife by one of his friends, following a quarrel over serving cold water, in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Thursday.The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 11 and 12, police said, adding that the victim, Sagar, was a resident of Jahangirpuri.Sagar, accompanied by his wife, had gone to meet his friends at the JJ colony. Since it was hot, the victim asked the accused, Gaurav, to get him cold water.This led to a fight between the accused and the victim, the police said, adding that Gaurav stabbed Sagar multiple times with a knife infront of his wife.A probe has been launched into the incident and a hunt is on for the accused.