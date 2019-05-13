Delhi Man Stabbed to Death for Protesting Against Lewd Remarks on Daughter

A 52-year-old businessman was stabbed to death allegedly for objecting to lewd comments made by some boys on his daughter in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said Monday, with the man's family members alleging that locals filmed the incident but did not come to his aid.The man's 19-year-old son was also injured in the incident that took place early on Sunday, a family member said.Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said a case has been registered and two persons — a 20-year-old man and his 45-year-old father — have been arrested.Two other sons of the 45-year-old man, who are juveniles, have also been apprehended in connection with the incident, she added.The boys made indecent gestures and passed lewd comments on the businessman's 27-year-old daughter when they were returning home on a two-wheeler from a hospital, police said.The man had taken his daughter to a hospital after she complained of severe headache, they added.The businessman dropped his daughter home, went to complain to the boys' father about their behaviour. His daughter informed her brother and mother about the incident, claimed a nephew of the businessman, who did not want to be named.When the man reached there, an argument broke out over the issue between him and the boys, and in the middle of all this, his son arrived, he said."The verbal abuse led to heated arguments. My cousin arrived to control the situation. However, they started thrashing him and my uncle who tried defend themselves. No one was carrying any weapon at that point of time," the family member said.When the situation went out of control, the boys fled the spot, he said."My cousin chased the accused, and later when he returned to the spot, he could not find his father. Then he ran towards the house of the accused, where he found his father lying on the staircase with stab injuries. He tried to shield his father from the attackers and in the process, he also sustained stab injuries," he added."My uncle was attacked and stabbed multiple times," the family member said.When the father-son duo did not return, the family members rushed to the house of the accused. My cousin sister was held by one of the accused so that she does not intervene, he said.Hearing the commotion, some people came out of their houses, but no one intervened, instead they started recording videos on their mobile phones, the family member said.After a while, someone known to their family, rushed to help to take the father-son duo to a hospital, he said.Police said the businessman succumbed to injuries on Monday morning, while his son is battling for life."My uncle had sustained multiple injuries on abdomen and stomach and my cousin has wounds on his shoulder and other vital parts of the body," the family member said.The family of the deceased claimed the boys, who live in their neighbourhood, drink, smoke and pass comments on passersby and one of them was recently released from jail.The body was handed over to the family after autopsy and a report is awaited, police said.