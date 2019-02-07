English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Stabbed to Death in Front of Wife by His Friends in a Drunken Brawl
They dinned and consumed liquor together and were having a conversation. Suddenly, a heated drunken brawl broke out between them over a third person and the accused stabbed the victim in front of his wife and fled away from the spot.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his wife allegedly by his two friends during a drunken brawl between them over a petty issue in outer Delhi's Nangloi area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Deepak, they said, adding the accused and the victim had previous criminal records.
The officials of Nangloi police station were alerted at 3.28 am about the incident, a senior police officer said.
In her complaint, the victim's wife told police that Deepak returned home from Haridwar after a trip on Wednesday night.
Two of his friends visited him at his residence. They dinned and consumed liquor together and were having a conversation. Suddenly, a heated drunken brawl broke out between them over a third person and the accused stabbed Deepak in front of his wife and fled away from the spot, the officer added.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.
The accused have been identified and teams have been formed to trace them, he added.
