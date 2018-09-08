English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Stabbed to Death While Trying to Break Up Brawl Over Public Urination
According to police, Wasim was travelling in an auto rickshaw with his uncle and brother when they saw a man pleading for help on the road.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death after he intervened in a quarrel between two men over one of them urinating in the open, in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area Friday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Wasim, a resident of Loni, they said.
According to police, Wasim was travelling in an auto rickshaw with his uncle and brother when they saw a man pleading for help on the road.
Varun was asking for help as another person was arguing with him for urinating in the public, they said.
Wasim asked the driver of the auto rickshaw to stop the vehicle. He got out of the vehicle and tried to pacify the two, police said.
However, an agitated accused, who has not been identified, stabbed Wasim and fled from the spot, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.
Wasim was rushed to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead, the officer said.
An FIR has been registered in the case, police said, adding efforts are on to trace the culprit.
