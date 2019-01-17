Delhi Man Stabs Couple to Death After Minor Argument as Neighbours Film Incident

: A West Delhi family on Wednesday was brutally stabbed by their landlord over a petty scuffle. The couple was killed in the attack, in presence of many locals who gathered to record the incident on their phones. Their 18-year-old son sustained injuries in the attack.Police reports inform that they received information that a fight had broken about between Sunita and her neighbour-landlord Mohammad Azad in West Delhi’s Khayala area. Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the family stabbed multiple times.A police officer has provided sketchy details on the fall out. “Locals told that after Azad and Sunita had an argument, she narrated the incident to her son Akash who rushed to Azad’s house, right in front of their house, and allegedly started abusing him for getting into an argument with his mother,” he said.Akash's father Viru came into the picture to help his son, who was engaged in a physical fight with Azad outside the house. At this point, Azad took out a knife and stabbed both of them. Sunita was stabbed when she attempted to stop the attack.Locals gathered during the fight and recorded the stabbing on their mobile phones. Offered no help, the victims bled profusely to death.The family was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala where Sunita was pronounced dead while Viru and Akash were termed critically injured. Viru breathed his last soon after, while Akash is under critical condition.The family also has a fourth member who survived the incident: an 8-year-old daughter who was inside the house and therefore, remained unhurt.A senior police officer spoke to the media offering details of the case."Initial probe revealed that three days ago when the couple's daughter returned home from school, as she was climbing the stairs of her house, her water bottle fell off. One of the Azad's family members narrowly escaped being hit by the bottle as the bottle fell near him. On this, Azad had an argument with the child's parents,” said the officer.The officer had also brought to notice that the Wednesday murder was fallout from an argument on Monday. The police are, however, we are yet to ascertain it.The senior police official said that teams have been formed to search Azad who is on the run.