English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Stabs Wife Multiple Times Over Suspicion of Illicit Affair
The man reportedly had a heated argument with his wife over her alleged extra-marital affair, following which he stabbed her multiple times.
New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times allegedly by her husband after he suspected her of having an illicit affair in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar, police said Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday morning, they said.
The woman suffered multiple injuries to the chest and in the abdomen, police said.
Investigation revealed that the couple shared a strained relationship as the man, Prem Kumar Mahato (35), allegedly raised suspicion over his wife having an illicit relationship with someone, a senior police officer said.
Mahato had a heated argument with his wife over her alleged extra-marital affair, following which he stabbed her multiple times, he said.
A case was registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused husband, a senior police officer said.
The woman was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and she is out of danger, he said.
The accused husband, who works as an executive at a private firm, is absconding. Further probe is underway, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The incident took place on Saturday morning, they said.
The woman suffered multiple injuries to the chest and in the abdomen, police said.
Investigation revealed that the couple shared a strained relationship as the man, Prem Kumar Mahato (35), allegedly raised suspicion over his wife having an illicit relationship with someone, a senior police officer said.
Mahato had a heated argument with his wife over her alleged extra-marital affair, following which he stabbed her multiple times, he said.
A case was registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused husband, a senior police officer said.
The woman was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and she is out of danger, he said.
The accused husband, who works as an executive at a private firm, is absconding. Further probe is underway, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results