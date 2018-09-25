English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Steals Car by Posing as Cab Aggregator Executive, Arrested
The victim, in a complaint lodged at Uttam Nagar police station , alleged that the accused introduced himself as an executive of a well-known cab aggregator and fled with his Maruti Swift taxi.
New Delhi: A 34-year-old driver was arrested Monday from Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road here for posing as an executive of a cab aggregator company and stealing a car by tricking its owner, police said Monday.
The victim, Mohan Lal, in a complaint lodged at Uttam Nagar police station Sunday, alleged that the accused introduced himself as an executive of a well-known cab aggregator and fled with his Maruti Swift taxi, they said.
The accused, Raj Kumar, alias Raju (34), was nabbed along with the stolen car on Monday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said said.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was a driver and wanted to have his own cab. He admitted to hatching the plan as he had no money, he said.
The complainant had claimed that the accused called him with a proposal of hiring his cab and falsely offered to attach the same with the firm he worked for.
Then, the accused came to his house in Dwarka and requested him to visit his office with him, the police said.
While they were leaving, the victim noticed that he had forgotten his wallet and went to get it after handing over the documents and car keys to the accused.
When he returned, he found that the accused had escaped with his car and mobile phone.
