Delhi Man Stole Bikes to Pay Lawyers' Fees; Arrested

A man who stole motorcycles and sold them to generate funds to pay fees to his lawyers was arrested on Thursday in south Delhi and six stolen bikes recovered from him, police said.Accused Brijmohan was active in Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Vihar area and was arrested on a tip-off on Wednesday while trying to steal a Yamaha motorcycle in Sangam Vihar.Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said that Brijmohan revealed that after stealing motorcycles by using master keys, he parked these at public places like schools and religious premises.He was earlier involved in some criminal cases and had come out of jail on bail in January, the officer added.