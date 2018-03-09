GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Man Stole Bikes to Pay Lawyers' Fees; Arrested

Accused Brijmohan was active in Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Vihar area and was arrested on a tip-off on Wednesday while trying to steal a Yamaha motorcycle in Sangam Vihar.

Puja Menon |

Updated:March 9, 2018, 9:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Stole Bikes to Pay Lawyers' Fees; Arrested
Image for representation only.
Thane: A man who stole motorcycles and sold them to generate funds to pay fees to his lawyers was arrested on Thursday in south Delhi and six stolen bikes recovered from him, police said.

Accused Brijmohan was active in Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Vihar area and was arrested on a tip-off on Wednesday while trying to steal a Yamaha motorcycle in Sangam Vihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said that Brijmohan revealed that after stealing motorcycles by using master keys, he parked these at public places like schools and religious premises.

He was earlier involved in some criminal cases and had come out of jail on bail in January, the officer added.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES