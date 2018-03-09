English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Stole Bikes to Pay Lawyers' Fees; Arrested
Accused Brijmohan was active in Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Vihar area and was arrested on a tip-off on Wednesday while trying to steal a Yamaha motorcycle in Sangam Vihar.
Image for representation only.
Thane: A man who stole motorcycles and sold them to generate funds to pay fees to his lawyers was arrested on Thursday in south Delhi and six stolen bikes recovered from him, police said.
Accused Brijmohan was active in Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Vihar area and was arrested on a tip-off on Wednesday while trying to steal a Yamaha motorcycle in Sangam Vihar.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said that Brijmohan revealed that after stealing motorcycles by using master keys, he parked these at public places like schools and religious premises.
He was earlier involved in some criminal cases and had come out of jail on bail in January, the officer added.
Also Watch
Accused Brijmohan was active in Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Vihar area and was arrested on a tip-off on Wednesday while trying to steal a Yamaha motorcycle in Sangam Vihar.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said that Brijmohan revealed that after stealing motorcycles by using master keys, he parked these at public places like schools and religious premises.
He was earlier involved in some criminal cases and had come out of jail on bail in January, the officer added.
Also Watch
-
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Top of Medals Tally as Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver at World Cup
- Janhvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting, Spotted On Dhadak Sets
- Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Immerse Sridevi's Ashes In Ganga River At Haridwar
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know