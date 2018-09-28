GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Man Stoned to Death Outside His House over Suspicion of Affair

Police said the accused, Amarnath, who lived in the same locality, suspected Chander of having an illicit relationship with his wife who was quite unhappy with her marriage.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2018, 5:28 PM IST
Image used for representation
New Delhi: A 37-year-old tailor was bludgeoned to death with stones in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar allegedly by a man who suspected him of having an affair with his wife, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night, they said.

The deceased was identified as Manak Chander. He worked at a shop in Swaroop Nagar.

Police said the accused, Amarnath, who lived in the same locality, suspected Chander of having an illicit relationship with his wife.

The woman was quite unhappy with her marriage. She shared a strained relationship with Amarnath, who, she alleged, used to torture her and even stopped giving her money for household expenses, a police officer said.

Fed up of his constant torture, the woman left Amarnath's house a few days ago and started living with Chander, he added.

Enraged, Amarnath went to question Chander and allegedly attacked him with stones outside his residence.

Chander was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police officer said.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's sister and Amarnath has been arrested, the police said
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
