English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Strangulated to Death After Tiff Over Jumping Queue at Petrol Pump
Yadav allegedly broke the windshield and a window of Lal’s car and then went ahead to the air pump to get his tyres checked. A fuming Lal followed him after, and the two had a scuffle again, during which Lal strangulated Yadav and sped away.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 46-year-old Delhi fire service employee has been arrested for killing a cab driver after a brawl broke out outside a fuel station in Chhawla village. The incident took place on October 24.
The police have identified the accused as Sushil Lal, who belongs to Jhajjar district in Haryana.
According to The Times of India report, the victim Sanjay Yadav was waiting for his turn to refuel his vehicle when Lal came out of nowhere, jumped the queue and parked in front of him. Yadav’s protests against Lal’s actions soon escalated into a full-fledged fight between the two.
Matters worsened when Yadav and Lal came close to exchanging blows, and the petrol pump staff had to intervene to separate the warring duo.
Yadav allegedly broke the windshield and a window of Lal’s car and then went ahead to the air pump to get his tyres checked. A fuming Lal followed him after, and the two had a scuffle again, during which Lal strangulated Yadav and sped away.
The fuel station staff spotted Yadav lying on the ground, spluttering for breath and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, reported the paper.
A murder case was filed. However, during police investigations, it was revealed that none of the CCTV cameras at the petrol pump was functional.
The staff’s statements were recorded and with some effort, the police were able to trace Lal’s whereabouts. While the camera footage en route captured Lal’s car, the grainy quality of the film made it hard to find the car number.
However, when Lal asked a relative to contact the fuel station manager to find out whether his car number was noted, the case was cracked. Lal was arrested from Dwarka Sector-6.
The deceased, Yadav, was the sole breadwinner of his family.
The police have identified the accused as Sushil Lal, who belongs to Jhajjar district in Haryana.
According to The Times of India report, the victim Sanjay Yadav was waiting for his turn to refuel his vehicle when Lal came out of nowhere, jumped the queue and parked in front of him. Yadav’s protests against Lal’s actions soon escalated into a full-fledged fight between the two.
Matters worsened when Yadav and Lal came close to exchanging blows, and the petrol pump staff had to intervene to separate the warring duo.
Yadav allegedly broke the windshield and a window of Lal’s car and then went ahead to the air pump to get his tyres checked. A fuming Lal followed him after, and the two had a scuffle again, during which Lal strangulated Yadav and sped away.
The fuel station staff spotted Yadav lying on the ground, spluttering for breath and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, reported the paper.
A murder case was filed. However, during police investigations, it was revealed that none of the CCTV cameras at the petrol pump was functional.
The staff’s statements were recorded and with some effort, the police were able to trace Lal’s whereabouts. While the camera footage en route captured Lal’s car, the grainy quality of the film made it hard to find the car number.
However, when Lal asked a relative to contact the fuel station manager to find out whether his car number was noted, the case was cracked. Lal was arrested from Dwarka Sector-6.
The deceased, Yadav, was the sole breadwinner of his family.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manchester City, PSG Among Clubs That Clashed With UEFA on Financial Fair Play
- Here’s Why Drashti Dhami Quit TV Show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
- Avengers 4: Kevin Feige Reveals the Real Reason Behind Post-Credit Scenes and It's Not What You Think
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin With Puja; See Pics
- 'She Took an I-Pill, But Hadn't Even Had Sex': Doctors Reveal How Most Indians Don't Get Any Sex Education
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...