Delhi Man Strangulated to Death After Tiff Over Jumping Queue at Petrol Pump

: A 46-year-old Delhi fire service employee has been arrested for killing a cab driver after a brawl broke out outside a fuel station in Chhawla village. The incident took place on October 24.The police have identified the accused as Sushil Lal, who belongs to Jhajjar district in Haryana.According to The Times of India report, the victim Sanjay Yadav was waiting for his turn to refuel his vehicle when Lal came out of nowhere, jumped the queue and parked in front of him. Yadav’s protests against Lal’s actions soon escalated into a full-fledged fight between the two.Matters worsened when Yadav and Lal came close to exchanging blows, and the petrol pump staff had to intervene to separate the warring duo.Yadav allegedly broke the windshield and a window of Lal’s car and then went ahead to the air pump to get his tyres checked. A fuming Lal followed him after, and the two had a scuffle again, during which Lal strangulated Yadav and sped away.The fuel station staff spotted Yadav lying on the ground, spluttering for breath and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, reported the paper.A murder case was filed. However, during police investigations, it was revealed that none of the CCTV cameras at the petrol pump was functional.The staff’s statements were recorded and with some effort, the police were able to trace Lal’s whereabouts. While the camera footage en route captured Lal’s car, the grainy quality of the film made it hard to find the car number.However, when Lal asked a relative to contact the fuel station manager to find out whether his car number was noted, the case was cracked. Lal was arrested from Dwarka Sector-6.The deceased, Yadav, was the sole breadwinner of his family.