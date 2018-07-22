Delhi Man Strangulates Brother For Asking Him to Quit Smoking

Fed up with his elder brother's smoking and drinking habit, a 25-year-old man decided to confront him. After all, it was affecting the health of the entire family. However, what he didn't anticipate was the consequence of his decision.The man ended up dead in his house in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat.Sishupal Kumar was apparently into heavy drinking and smoking. His younger brother Satyadev often tried to tell him how their family members were suffering chest congestion due to his smoking habit. On the fateful day, the 25-year-old decided to broach the issue again.According to a report in The Times of India, Satyadev waited for his elder brother in the living room on Wednesday. After an hour, Sishupal walked in but was in no condition to talk as he was inebriated.Later, around 2.30pm, the elder Kumar tottered towards his room, a cigarette in hand. Seeing him, Satyadev called out to his brother. As soon as his brother started speaking, Sishupal realised it was the same conversations that they had had umpteen times in the past. The conversation got more heated than usual because this time it was about family's deteriorating health.Even as the two argued on the ground floor of the two-storey house, an enraged Sishupal searched for something to attack his brother with and ended up with his shoe lace. He overpowered Satyadev, who too had had a drink, and strangled him. After he collapsed, Sishupal first tried to revive him, and failing, decided to take his brother to a private hospital in the neighbourhood. He informed his father of the ‘natural death’ of the younger Kumar.Police received a PCR call at 3.05pm from the hospital, notifying them of a suspicious death. Mandeep Singh Randhawa, DCP (Central), said that a team led by Rohit Rajbir Singh, ACP, Patel Nagar, began investigating the case. When the post-mortem confirmed that the man had been strangled to death, Sishupal ventured to tell the cops that his younger brother had a short temper and could have got into a scuffle and been killed. However, the investigators noted some discrepancies in his narration and took him in for questioning on Thursday evening.Sishupal later confessed to killing his brother in a fit of rage. The brothers, four of them in all, lived in a joint family, with Satyadev the only one unemployed. Sishupal’s wife told the police officers that the brothers had numerous arguments in the past, but none had become heated enough to warrant violence.Police said on Saturday a case of murder had been registered at the Anand Parbat police station. Investigations are going on, though the purported weapon of offence — the shoe lace — has been recovered from the cupboard where Sishupal had thrown it.