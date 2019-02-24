LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Man Thrashed, Burnt Alive by Family of Girl He Loved in Bengal

The incident came to light when the local police found out that something was burning in an open space around 3.30 am Saturday.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Thrashed, Burnt Alive by Family of Girl He Loved in Bengal
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Contai (WB): A 21-year-old man was allegedly burnt alive by the family members of a girl he loved in West Bengal's East Midnapur district, police said Saturday.

The family allegedly beat up Ranjit Mondal entire Friday night before pouring petrol on him and setting him on fire, police said. Ranjit had gone to meet the girl when the incident occurred. He was a goldsmith in Delhi.

The incident came to light when the local police found out that something was burning in an open space around 3.30 am Saturday.

Ranjit's elder brother Surajit lodged an FIR with the Bhupatinagar police station following which the girl, her parents, brother and three others were detained. Police recovered Ranjit's mobile phone from the spot and seized some of his articles from the girl's home.

Ranjit used to stay with his maternal uncle nearby for several years after his mother's death and father's remarriage.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram