Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Delhi Man Thrashed by Locals for Allegedly Stabbing a Woman to Death

The accused was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and is currently under police custody. The woman was also taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:July 27, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Thrashed by Locals for Allegedly Stabbing a Woman to Death
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was thrashed by locals in Delhi’s Bhogal on Friday night for allegedly stabbing a woman to death.

At around 7 pm on Thursday, police received information that a woman had been stabbed in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Bhogal. Age between 20 and 21, the woman, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Public gathered at the spot and beat up the accused, Munasir, a resident of the same neighbourhood in Sarai Kale Khan. He was taken by the police to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and is currently under police custody.

A knife has been recovered in the case which has been registered under IPC 302 at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. The police is trying to establish the motive behind the crime

The deceased worked as a domestic help/caretaker at a house in Bhogal. She stayed with her brother, who is an auto driver by profession.

The accused earlier worked as a sweeper at the Safdarjung Hospital on a contract basis. He is currently unemployed and lives with two unmarried sisters.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram