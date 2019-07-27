Delhi Man Thrashed by Locals for Allegedly Stabbing a Woman to Death

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was thrashed by locals in Delhi’s Bhogal on Friday night for allegedly stabbing a woman to death.

At around 7 pm on Thursday, police received information that a woman had been stabbed in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Bhogal. Age between 20 and 21, the woman, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Public gathered at the spot and beat up the accused, Munasir, a resident of the same neighbourhood in Sarai Kale Khan. He was taken by the police to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and is currently under police custody.

A knife has been recovered in the case which has been registered under IPC 302 at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. The police is trying to establish the motive behind the crime

The deceased worked as a domestic help/caretaker at a house in Bhogal. She stayed with her brother, who is an auto driver by profession.

The accused earlier worked as a sweeper at the Safdarjung Hospital on a contract basis. He is currently unemployed and lives with two unmarried sisters.